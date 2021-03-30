In stark warning, Egypt leader says Nile water ‘untouchable’

ISMAILIA, Egypt (AP) — Egypt’s president says his country’s share of the Nile River’s waters are “untouchable” in a stark warning apparently to Ethiopia, which is building a giant dam on the Nile’s main tributary. The comment Tuesday from President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi comes amid a deadlock in talks over the dam between the Nile Basin countries, which also includes Sudan. In a news conference, el-Sissi warned of “instability that no one can imagine” in the region if the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam is filled and operated without a legally binding agreement. However, el-Sissi says his country prioritizes negotiation to resolve the lingering dispute.