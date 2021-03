BLUEFIELD, Va (WVVA) - A church in Bluefield, Virginia is doing a series of 'celebration services' leading up to Easter Sunday.

The services will be held every night, from Tuesday through Saturday at 7 p.m. each evening at Calvary Hill Church. The event will feature various speakers and music.

If you'd like to attend any of the services, you can show up to the church, located at 1939 Virginia Ave. in Bluefield, Virginia.