‘Lovecraft Country’ part of virtual festival celebrating TV

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Lovecraft Country,” “The Queen’s Gambit” and “What We Do in the Shadows” are among the series featured in a virtual edition of the Paley Center’s annual festival. The event celebrates TV programs and their stars and producers. A 20th-anniversary reunion of the cast and creator of “Six Feet Under” also is part of PaleyFestLA, on demand starting this week on Yahoo Entertainment. This is the second year the festival is virtual because of pandemic restrictions. Some of the panel discussions include celebrity moderators, among them “The Late Late Show with James Corden,” moderated by Andrew Rannells; “Evil,” with Whoopi Goldberg and “Ted Lasso” with Patton Oswalt.