McFarland signs to cheer with Bluefield College

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - The world of competitive cheer has been turned upside down by the COVID-19 pandemic. Practices, competitions and participation at games have all come with their own set of rules.

It's why Jordan McFarland is so thrilled to have the opportunity to cheer for Bluefield College in the coming years.

It also helps knowing that a Graham alum will be leading the way at BC.

"Yeah, definitely so. I've talked to Mykenzie [Roach] a lot," McFarland said. "She really kind of helped me realize that Bluefield is where I'm, meant to be. I have a lot of friends that cheer for Bluefield, and so I'm excited. I feel I'll be very welcomed."

McFarland plans to begin studying sports medicine this fall.