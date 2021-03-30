Service honors Colorado officer killed in mass shooting

LAFAYETTE, Colo. (AP) — A slain Colorado police officer credited with preventing more deaths in a mass shooting at a supermarket was being honored at a memorial service before he is laid to rest. More than 500 law enforcement vehicles participated in a procession Tuesday that escorted the hearse carrying Officer Eric Talley’s body to the service. The church is close to Boulder, where Talley and nine other people were killed after a gunman opened fire at a grocery store on March 22. The program for the ceremony included a poem written by Talley’s seven children for Christmas 2019, called “Our Unsung Hero.” It praises him for risking his life.