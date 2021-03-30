Next slide, please: Inside wonky White House virus briefings

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House coronavirus briefings these days have a more restrained and predictable rhythm to them than the tumultuous sessions of the last administration. In those days, Donald Trump often upstaged the medical experts and delivered questionable information. Biden’s team says its goal is to deliver “just the straight story.” The briefings are more wonky now but still deliver occasional moments of drama. Communications experts say the sessions are rehabilitating the public’s trust in what they’re hearing from the White House. There’s a political aim too, as the White House works to maintain its high approval ratings with the public for Biden’s handling of the virus.