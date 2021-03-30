Northam signs legislation creating tuition-free community college for qualifying Virginians

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WVVA) - Gov. Ralph Northam signed legislation on Monday creating his "Get Skilled, Get a Job, Give Back" or "G3" initiative.

This $36 million program makes tuition-free community college available to low and middle income students who are looking for jobs in high demand fields.

Qualifying students will be able to attend a two-year program with their tuition, fees and books covered.

"Building an equitable and inclusive economy is more important than ever as we emerge from this pandemic," said Governor Northam. "The G3 program will connect thousands of Virginians with the skills, training, and resources they need to secure jobs in high-demand fields and support themselves and their families—all without being forced to shoulder mountains of student debt. Tuition-free community college was one of the key issues I ran on during my campaign for governor, and I am thrilled to be delivering on that promise."

Eligibility for the G3 program will be determined through applications for federal and state financial aid.

