Sánchez reshuffles Cabinet to have 4 women in top jobs

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has reshuffled his Cabinet by appointing women to the top positions after one of his deputies left the left-wing coalition government to run in a regional election. In a televised statement on Tuesday, Sánchez announced that he was elevating Economy Minister Nadia Calviño to the No. 3 Cabinet position to replaceUnited We Can party leader Pablo Iglesias. Calviño now will hold the position one step below Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo, Sánchez’s long-time right-hand. Labour Minister Yolanda Díaz was appointed to Calviño’s seat as the third-ranking deputy prime minister, while Ecological Transition Minister Teresa Ribera will remain Sánchez’s fourth deputy. The prime minister described the appointments as a “historical” win.