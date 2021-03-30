South Africa bans liquor sales over Easter to prevent surge

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africa will restrict the sale of alcohol and limit the size of religious and social gatherings over Easter to prevent the holiday from contributing to a new surge of COVID-19. President Cyril Ramaphosa said in an address broadcast nationwide that because the consumption of alcohol fuels reckless behavior, South Africa will put in place some restrictions over the Easter weekend. He said retail sales of alcohol will be banned Friday through Monday. Bars and restaurants will be able to sell alcoholic beverages but will be required to close at 11 p.m. A maximum of 250 people will be allowed at indoor religious gatherings while 500 people are allowed for outdoor events.