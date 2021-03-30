State police to probe deadly Virginia Beach police shooting

Virginia Beach police say they’ve turned over their investigation of an officer-involved shooting of a Black, former college football player to state police. The decision to hand over the investigation into the death of 25-year-old Donovon W. Lynch comes amid increasing public scrutiny of three separate weekend shootings in Virginia Beach. Police say two people including Lynch were killed in the shootings along a popular oceanfront strip and that eight other people were wounded. Among those calling for a thorough and transparent investigation into Lynch’s death is Grammy-winning musician Pharrell Williams. He says the victim is his cousin. Police say the officer who shot Lynch is Black.