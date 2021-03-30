Tazewell County B.O.S. names new department heads

TAZEWELL, V.a. (WVVA) -- In Tazewell County, there's a push for economic growth underway with the creation of an economic development position and a communications departments.

The Tazewell County Board of Supervisors have created the new positions, naming Texas-native, Tim Danielson, as the first director of their existing economic development office for the county.

We're excited to have Tim on the team," said Eric Young, County Administrator. "We think he brings a lot of new ideas, and a lot of sophistication to our economic development strategies that we were perhaps lacking before."

The goal is simple: Economic expansion and growth. Danielson says he's up for the task.

"I intend on working with senior staff here in Tazewell County to develop a plan going forward for the businesses that we would like to attract and the growth that we would like to see within Tazewell county," said Tim Danielson, the new director for Economic Development.

Plans include a marketing contract, funded through a Cumberland Plateau C-Prop grant awarded in 2019.

"It's a comprehensive plan that involves outreach marketing to targeted industries as well as grant opportunities, that sort of thing for growth," said Danielson.

Additions to management include a new communications department run by Tazewell's Tourism and Community Development Department head, AJ Robinson. Robinson hopes to merge tourism and communications to bolster economic impact.

"It's really important when you're trying to bring businesses in, they look at your social media or your websites, and so we need somebody there keeping those up-to-date and relevant," said AJ Robinson, the new Communications Department head.

Both Danielson and Robinson look forward to opening more doors to welcome more economic growth in the Tazewell community in the near future.

Danielson will begin as the director of economic development April 1st.

Robinson will continue to lead the tourism community development department, as well as the communications department.