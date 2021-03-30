Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

9:42 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Fairmont Senior 78, Grafton 51

Hurricane 47, Spring Valley 40

North Marion 64, Lincoln 56

Parkersburg 69, Cabell Midland 59

Ravenswood 49, Wirt County 34

South Harrison 60, Gilmer County 51

St. Marys 49, Ritchie County 45

University 58, Buckhannon-Upshur 55

Westside 72, Wyoming East 64

Wheeling Park 82, Weir 34

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Cameron 58, Oak Glen 35

Frankfort 74, Moorefield 19

Morgantown 55, Wheeling Park 41

Nitro 72, Point Pleasant 27

Spring Valley 61, Hurricane 48

Union Grant 48, East Hardy 24

University 48, Bridgeport 37

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

