Tuesday’s Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Fairmont Senior 78, Grafton 51
Hurricane 47, Spring Valley 40
North Marion 64, Lincoln 56
Parkersburg 69, Cabell Midland 59
Ravenswood 49, Wirt County 34
South Harrison 60, Gilmer County 51
St. Marys 49, Ritchie County 45
University 58, Buckhannon-Upshur 55
Westside 72, Wyoming East 64
Wheeling Park 82, Weir 34
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Cameron 58, Oak Glen 35
Frankfort 74, Moorefield 19
Morgantown 55, Wheeling Park 41
Nitro 72, Point Pleasant 27
Spring Valley 61, Hurricane 48
Union Grant 48, East Hardy 24
University 48, Bridgeport 37
