UK watchdog: Police acted correctly at vigil for slain woman

LONDON (AP) — A U.K. police watchdog says officers did not behave “in a heavy-handed manner” when they broke up a vigil for a woman who disappeared while walking home in London and was later found murdered. Inspector of Constabulary Matt Parr said officers at the vigil for Sarah Everard acted in “a measured and proportionate way in challenging circumstances.” Everard, a 33-year-old London resident, was last seen walking home from a friend’s apartment on March 3. A serving police officer has been charged with her murder. Hundreds of people gathered March 13 on London’s Clapham Common to remember Everard and protest violence against women. Images of police officers tussling with women at the peaceful rally have drawn strong criticism.