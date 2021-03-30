Vietnam flight attendant gets probation for quarantine slip

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A Vietnamese court has sentenced a flight attendant to two years probation for violating COVID-19 quarantine rules and spreading the virus to others, become the first person in the country to stand trial for such offences. State media reported that the flight attendant was found guilty Tuesday of the charges for leaving his home during a mandatory home quarantine routine after he returned from a trip to Japan while working for the national carrier Vietnam Airlines. At least three people associating with Hau later tested positive for the virus and more than 2,000 were sent to quarantine.