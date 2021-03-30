Warmer than normal for Tuesday; flood risk on Wednesday

Sunny and warm for today!

This morning temperatures are in the 30s and 40s, but we will warm nicely this afternoon. Highs are expected to hit in the 60s and 70s.

Tonight clouds will increase. Should stay dry overnight, but by early tomorrow morning rain will start pushing in. A cold front is on the way and this will bring showers and thunderstorms for Wednesday.

A strong to severe storm is possible mainly looking at strong winds and some hail. Not everyone will see a severe storm. Most will see general showers and storms with heavy downpours. This could lead to a flood risk.

We are under a Marginal Risk for Excessive Rainfall for Wednesday. In preparation the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Buchanan and McDowell counties.

Behind the front cold air wraps in. Any leftover moisture will switch to snow Wednesday night and into Thursday. Not expecting a big snow, but a coating is possible mainly on elevated surfaces and on the grass. Roads could become slick.

Lows Wednesday night fall into the 20s. Highs on Thursday are expected to only be in the 30s with lows falling down into the teens and lower 20s.

Staying cool for Friday, but warmer air pools in for Easter weekend. A few quiet days are expected too.

