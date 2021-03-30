Westside sweeps Warriors, Oak Hill grabs road win

(WVVA) - The Renegades top their Wyoming County rival for a second time this season, while the Red Devils pick up a victory in Mercer County on Tuesday night.

Westside rode a second-quarter outburst to defeat Wyoming East, 72-64.

Oak Hill got 21 points from Ethan Vargo-Thomas, as they outscored PikeView, 59-48.

OTHER SCORES:

Greenbrier East 74, Bluefield 45 (Boys)

Meadow Bridge 54, Montcalm 44 (Boys)

Sissonville 57, Shady Spring 54 (Girls)

Mercer Christian Academy 72, Independence 42 (Girls)