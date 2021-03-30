WHO team urges patience after 1st look for origin of virus

GENEVA (AP) — Members of an international team that has released a long-awaited study of the possible origins of COVID-19 with Chinese colleagues say it’s a “first start.” They appealed for patience and emphasized that a possible laboratory leak, while an unlikely hypothesis, cannot be fully ruled out. Team leader Peter Ben Embarek of the World Health Organization presented the team’s first-phase look into the possible origins of the coronavirus that has left nearly 2.8 million people dead and pummeled economies since it first turned up in China over a year ago.