WVDOH announces bridge rehabilitation project in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Division of Highways announced a bridge rehabilitation project for the Earl M. Vickers Memorial Bridge (Montgomery Bridge) on Tuesday.

As of 8:00 a.m. on Monday, April 12, the bridge will be reduced to one lane until the project is completed.

Users of the bridge can expect delays and allow additional time for their commute or seek an alternate route.

The bridge is scheduled to reopen on May 31, 2023, but WVDOH says this is subject to change.