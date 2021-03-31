1 Nationals player positive for COVID; 4 others quarantined

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo says a player for the team has tested positive for COVID-19. Rizzo says four teammates and a staff member have been quarantined on the eve of the start of the regular season after contact tracing. The positive result came from a test conducted while the Nationals were still in Florida for spring training. They then traveled to Washington. The club is scheduled to host the New York Mets on Thursday night for opening day. Rizzo said the players involved will not be available to play in that game.