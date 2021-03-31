After backlash, Delta CEO says Ga. voting law ‘unacceptable’

ATLANTA (AP) — The CEO of Georgia-based Delta Air Lines says the state’s new election law overhaul is “unacceptable” and “based on a lie,” after the company faced criticism that it didn’t speak out forcefully enough in opposition to the bill. CEO Ed Bastian offered his assessment of the new Georgia law in a memo sent Wednesday to employees less than a week after Delta officials joined other corporate lobbyists to shape the final version of the measure that could make it harder for some Georgia citizens to cast ballots. Delta Air Lines initially issued a statement touting some parts of the law, such as expanded weekend voting, but Bastian spoke more forcefully in Wednesday’s memo.