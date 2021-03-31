ALICE training: tips that could save your life in an active shooter situation

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA) - On March 22, 10 people were killed during a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado. On March 16, eight people were killed at three Atlanta area shootings, including six Asian women.

Recently, WVVA interviewed two experts who offered advice on what you should do if you're ever in an active shooter situation. The guests included JP Guilbault, CEO of Navigate 360, and Chad Cunningham, a national ALICE trainer with more than 23 years of law enforcement experience. They appeared on WVVA''s show called 'In Focus' which airs every Sunday at 9 a.m.

ALICE is an acronym that stands for 'alert, lockdown, inform, counter, evacuate.' ALICE is a national training and education program that works with members of the law enforcement community, businesses and more.

