AP-NORC poll: Biden bolstered by strong marks on pandemic

WASHINGTON (AP) — Americans are broadly supportive of President Joe Biden’s early handling of the coronavirus pandemic, and approval of his stewardship of the economy has ticked up following passage of a sprawling $1.9 trillion relief bill. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. But Americans are split over Biden’s early approach to some of the hot-button issues that are moving to the forefront, including guns and immigration. The president has outlined goals for tackling both issues but has made clear that they are not his immediate legislative priorities.