Asia shares fall on virus worries, despite strong China data

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly lower despite data pointing to a strong economic recovery in China, as worries linger about the coronavirus pandemic. Benchmarks fell Wednesday in Japan, China and South Korea, but shares rose in Australia. U.S. stock indexes closed lower as swelling Treasury yields pressured big technology stocks. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.73%. Its jump this year has forced investors to reconsider paying such high prices for many stocks, particularly the tech giants that were big winners earlier in the pandemic. Yields perked higher after a report showed consumers are even more confident than economists expected.