Australian judge says man who filmed dying officers is hated

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A judge says the man who filmed four dying police officers at a crash scene while describing it as justice was “probably the most hated man in Australia.” The judge spoke at a hearing after Richard Pusey pleaded guilty earlier this month to several charges. The officers had pulled Pusey over for speeding before a truck swerved into them. As other witnesses rushed to help, Pusey got out his phone and made two videos of the scene. He called the officers vulgarities and said the scene was “absolutely amazing” and represented “justice.” His lawyer said Pusey is ashamed and should be released to serve his sentence.