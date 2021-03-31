Eric Powell named police chief of WVa’s third-largest city

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — The interim police chief of Morgantown, West Virginia, has been named to take the job permanently. Eric Powell was named the new police chief Tuesday. Powell had served in the interim role since Ed Preston resigned last June. The 52-year-old Powell is a Morgantown native and a 27-year veteran of the police department. Three candidates from among 45 applicants were interviewed for the job. Morgantown is West Virginia’s third-largest city with a population of about 31,000. It is home to West Virginia University, which has its own campus police department.