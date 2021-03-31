EXPLAINER: Questions remain about conditions of migrant kids

DONNA, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration, under pressure to be more transparent, opened its main holding center for migrant children in Donna, Texas, to journalists for the first time this week. The facility is tremendously overcrowded, holding more than 4,100 migrants in space designed for only 250. Rooms for 32 children held more than 500. In 2019, Homeland Security watchdog reports showed extreme overcrowding, sometimes with standing-room only that made some detainees stand on toilets for air. Conditions at the Donna facility also raised and answered questions about the risks of COVID-19 spread, transparency and the ability to handle new arrivals.