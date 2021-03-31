EXPLAINER: Use-of-force experts evaluate Floyd arrest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jurors have been watching police body camera footage showing how an initial confrontation over an alleged counterfeit $20 bill last year spiraled into an encounter that left George Floyd dead on a Minneapolis street. Experts on policing have questioned whether the Black man needed to be arrested at all, and say the officers should have at least questioned Floyd on whether he knew the bill was fake. They also wondered why the officers appeared to not follow standard de-escalation techniques to calm Floyd and the situation. Fired Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin is on trial, charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.