Firefighters make progress containing Black Hills fires

NEMO, S.D. (AP) — Firefighters continue to make progress on containing wildfires in the Black Hills of South Dakota that earlier forced the evacuation of more than 400 homes. Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post Wednesday that crews have increased containment of the largest fire near Schroeder Road in the Nemo area to 47%. The Schroeder Road fire has burned nearly 3.4 square miles. Officials say the fire has crossed into two neighborhoods near Rapid City. At least one home has been destroyed, as well as several other structures. No injuries have been reported. Two smaller blazes were burning southwest of Rapid City. Those included one inside the grounds of Mount Rushmore National Memorial, which remained closed Wednesday.