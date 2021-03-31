Flash Flood Watch from WED 6:00 AM EDT until THU 12:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Eastern Greenbrier County

…FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING…

The Flash Flood Watch continues for

* Portions of southwest Virginia and southeast West Virginia,

including the following areas, in southwest Virginia, Bland,

Carroll, Floyd, Giles, Grayson, Montgomery, Pulaski, Smyth,

Tazewell, and Wythe. In southeast West Virginia, Eastern

Greenbrier, Mercer, Monroe, Summers, and Western Greenbrier.

* Through this evening

* Showers and a few thunderstorms will bring moderate to heavy

rain across the watch area today in association with a cold

frontal passage. Flash flooding will be possible, especially

where multiple showers or storms cross the same location in a

short period of time.

* Small streams may leave their banks and water may threaten

life and property.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Move to higher ground if a flash flood warning is issued or flash

flooding is observed.

