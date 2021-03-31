Former police chief, Fayette County woman to remain in jail on sex trafficking charges

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - A former police chief facing federal sex trafficking charges made his first court appearance in Charleston on Wednesday.

Larry Allen Clay Jr., 57, is accused of paying to have sex with a minor while serving as the Chief of Police for the Gauley Bridge Police Department.

Related: Former Gauley Bridge Police Chief, Fayette County woman charged with child sex trafficking

Court documents say Clay paid 28-year-old Kristen Naylor-Legg, of Fayette County, $50 to have sex with her 17-year-old female relative.

Naylor-Legg is also charged with sex trafficking. She also appeared in federal court on Wednesday.

Both were detained until their next hearing. If convicted, they face 10 years to life in prison.

Stick with WVVA for further developments.