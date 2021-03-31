Freeze Warning from THU 3:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV

McDowell County

…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT THURSDAY…

…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY

MORNING…

* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as

low as 27 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing

temperatures as low as 22 possible.

* WHERE…Portions of central, northern and southern West

Virginia.

* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 10 AM EDT

Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from Thursday evening through

Friday morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

