Freeze Warning from THU 3:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
McDowell County
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT THURSDAY…
…FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING…
* WHAT…For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as
low as 27 expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing
temperatures as low as 22 possible.
* WHERE…Portions of central, northern and southern West
Virginia.
* WHEN…For the Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 10 AM EDT
Thursday. For the Freeze Watch, from Thursday evening through
Friday morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&