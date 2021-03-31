Freeze Warning from THU 9:00 PM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDT

Freeze Warning from THU 9:00 PM EDT until FRI 11:00 AM EDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Charleston, WV
Boone County
…FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 AM EDT
THURSDAY…
…FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THURSDAY TO 11 AM EDT
FRIDAY…
* WHAT…For the first Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures
as low as 27 expected. For the second Freeze Warning, sub-
freezing temperatures as low as 17 expected.
* WHERE…Portions of southeast Ohio, southwest Virginia,
northeast Kentucky and central, northern, southern and western
West Virginia.
* WHEN…For the first Freeze Warning, from 3 AM to 10 AM EDT
Thursday. For the second Freeze Warning, from 9 PM Thursday to
11 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&