WELCH, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mount View held off a battling River View squad at home on Wednesday night, 47-39.

The Golden Knights were led by 16 points from Tony Bailey, while the Raiders got a game-high 18 from Daniel Dobbs.

OTHER SCORES:

PikeView 97, Nicholas Co. 63 (Boys)

Woodrow Wilson 70, Bluefield 64 (Boys)

Bluefield 40, Oak Hill 23 (Girls)

James Monroe 56, Greenbrier West 30 (Girls)