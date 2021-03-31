Governor Northam approves Voting Rights Act

RICHMOND, Va. (WVVA) - Governor Ralph Northam announced his approval of the Voting Rights Act of Virginia on Wednesday.

This will prohibit any state or local policy from denying or restricting the right to vote for any Virginian based on race, color, or membership in a language minority group.

Virginia is the first state in the nation to enact any kind of state voting rights act.

"At a time when voting rights are under attack across our country, Virginia is expanding access to the ballot box, not restricting it," said Governor Northam. "With the Voting Rights Act of Virginia, our Commonwealth is creating a model for how states can provide comprehensive voter protections that strengthen democracy and the integrity of our elections. I am proud to support this historic legislation, and I urge Congress to follow Virginia’s example."

The Voting Rights Act of Virginia prohibits at-large local elections if they dilute the voting power of racial minorities.

For more new laws signed by Gov. Northam, click here.