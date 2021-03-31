Governor: West Virginia finds 34 unreported COVID-19 deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has announced 34 previously unreported coronavirus deaths. The government pinned blame Wednesday for the problem on the Department of Health and Human Resources. Authorities say a data issue has led to the late disclosures overall of more than 200 deaths so far. Justice has ordered a new electronic death reporting system to be implemented. And he said an internal review didn’t find any willful intent to cover up data. Meanwhile, officials say West Virginia’s vaccine supply will be boosted next week from the current 50,000 doses to 72,000, giving the state more flexibility in how vaccines are deployed.