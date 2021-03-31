Heavy downpours lead to flood risk for Wednesday; cold snap for end of work week

Widespread rain with some storms will move in today. The strongest of the system is pushing through this morning so our severe threat is low.

Biggest threat will be heavy downpours. A Flood Watch is issued for McDowell and Buchanan counties until 8PM Wednesday. A Flash Flood Watch is issued for Wythe, Tazewell, Bland, Mercer, Giles, Monroe, Summers and Greenbrier counties until 12AM Thursday.

Temperatures are mild to start in the 50s and we won't warm too much. Highs will hit in the 50s and 60s for most. Winds will continue to be breezy at times today with gusts hitting around 20 MPH. Higher gusts expected with storm development.

After this frontal system passes through cold air builds in behind. This cold air will allow any moisture leftover to switch from rain to snow tonight.

Snow totals aren't impressive but western Greenbrier and western Pocahontas counties could see 1-2 inches of snow. Rest of the viewing area could see a coating of snow. Most of the snow will stick on the grass and elevated surfaces, but slick spots are still possible to form on the roads! Temperatures tonight will drop into the 20s and 30s.

A Freeze Warning is issued to begin at 3AM Thursday for Buchanan county and continue until 10AM Thursday. This freeze could kill crops and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Wind chill values to start off Thursday will be in the teens! Highs for Thursday will only reach the 30s. Most of the snow tapers off tomorrow morning, but some flurries and light snow are possible at times even into Thursday evening.

High pressure builds back in for Friday which will keep mostly dry conditions into the weekend. Stray shower possible on Easter Sunday, but most look to stay dry with warmer temperatures too.