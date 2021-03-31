Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine batch fails quality check

Johnson & Johnson says a batch of its COVID-19 vaccine failed quality standards and can’t be used. The drug giant on Wednesday evening issued a statement saying a vaccine ingredient made by Emergent BioSolutions failed a quality check. That’s one of about 10 contract companies that Johnson & Johnson is using to speed up manufacturing of its recently approved vaccine. It was unclear how the failed batch would affect future deliveries of the recently approved vaccine in the U.S., at a time when new COVID-19 cases are rising again.