Leaders urge Mercer Co. residents to get vaccinated

BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - Seventy-five percent is the goal for any community to reach herd immunity. But Mercer County isn't even close, currently sitting at 38.5% of the population vaccinated.

"I think it's the hesitancy. We've got to get our numbers up," Greg Puckett, a Mercer County commissioner, said. "We've got to get above that 50-60% threshold."

The county struggles to fill open COVID-19 vaccine appointments, while Monroe, Summers and Wyoming counties have already met or surpassed the 50% threshold.

"It's getting a little bit more difficult to find the people," Roger Topping, Mercer Co. Health Dept. Administrator, said. "They want someone else to be the guinea pig, and if that person doesn't grow a third arm or a horn sticking out of their forehead, they'll probably step forward and do that."

But leaders said, there isn't time to waste...

"We've got to take the responsibility of moving it forward," Puckett said. "If we're not getting vaccinated, and we're not taking advantage of what's here... guess what? Other people will. That means the vaccines that are coming to our community will get harder and harder to get. If we wait, those shots will go somewhere else."

Puckett said some of the hesitancy could be due to miscommunication.

"I think a lot of people are saying: 'Well, I'll let the elderly go first because that's the traditional way to do it.'"

But now, West Virginia is open to anyone ages 16 and older. And leaders said the young adult population plays a huge role in reaching herd immunity.

"We would really like to see the college and young adult population step up and get their vaccines," Topping said.

"We've got to be responsible, and we've got to work together. The only way to do that is to take advantage of the clinics," Puckett said.

The Mercer County Health Department is hosting a walk-in, first-dose Pfizer clinic at the Princeton Rescue Squad Education Center Thursday and Friday from 9 AM-3 PM. Anyone 16 and older is encouraged to go get their vaccine.