Lieutenant governor digs in heels on ‘Wuhan virus’ tweet

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s lieutenant governor is digging in his heels on a tweet in which he referred to COVID-19 as the “Wuhan virus.” Republican Jon Husted’s comments in an Associated Press interview Wednesday come as advocates warn such rhetoric is a driving force behind violence against Asian Americans. Husted says the tweet was to criticize the Chinese government for what he says is its role in the spread of the virus. But a report from the World Health Organization says it is extremely unlikely that the virus emerged accidentally from a Chinese laboratory. It says it was likely spread from animals to humans.