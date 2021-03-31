Local pharmacies aid in COVID-19 vaccine distribution across the region

SOUTHERN WEST VIRGINIA (WVVA) - With more people being eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, local pharmacies across southern West Virginia are preparing to do their part to help people get vaccinated.

Rob Londeree, a pharmacist at Greenbrier Medical Arts Pharmacy in Ronceverte, said since the initial vaccine roll out, local pharmacies have received limited access to the vaccine.

However, as more people are eligible for vaccination, that is set to change.

"At the very beginning, back in late December we started getting some moderna vaccine, that was set aside just for healthcare workers and frontline workers," said Londeree. "We gave 100 doses of that, and followed up with 100 second doses but then we really didn't have vaccine until the last few weeks."

Local pharmacies across the region are aiding in vaccine distribution.

Randy Cunningham, the pharmacy manager at the Bypass Pharmacy #3 in Beckley, said customers have been eager to get their vaccine from their local pharmacy.

"Back in January people were calling us every day to see when we would get it and we had no information from the state about when we would get it, so we started taking names down and we're in the process now of calling those people, so yeah, they've been very loyal," said Cunningham.

Along with helping get the public vaccinated, pharmacists are also balancing their normal workload.

Cunningham said doing both can be challenging, especially considering the timeline of COVID-19 vaccines. But, their previous experience administering flu shots has helped them prepare for this.

"You just work it in to your work flow, [it] makes it a little trickier, especially with the time frame," said Cunningham. "You gotta pull so many viles, or so many shots to use the whole vile so we're not wasting any vaccinations."

Londeree agrees, balancing a normal workload and vaccine distribution can be challenging, but it's also fulfilling.

"Now that it's loosened up where we can do it for 16 and above, it's been a really rewarding aspect of the job," said Londeree.

Both Londeree and Cunningham say anyone interested in getting the coronavirus vaccine can call their pharmacies.

They remind people it's a first come- first served basis.

Additional information about vaccine availablity can also be found online.