Local teams shine in Day 1 of New River CTC Invitational

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A trio of boys games opened up the third annual New River CTC Invitational on Wednesday.

In the nightcap, Princeton and Wyoming East played a game of runs that was tied at 40 entering the fourth quarter. In the final frame, the Tigers pulled away for a 62-53 victory.

In a Class A top-ten showdown, Rye Gadd poured in 27 points for No. 7 Webster County, as they defeat No. 6 Greenbrier West, 75-46.

Independence opened the whole tournament with a convincing 70-53 win over Richwood.

The action continues on Thursday with three more boys contests:

4:30 p.m. - Independence vs. James Monroe (Boys)

6:15 p.m. - Westside vs. Greenbrier West (Boys)

8 p.m. - Wyoming East vs. Greenbrier East (Boys)