Macron to address the nation as France’s epidemic surges

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron has scheduled a televised address to the nation, a possible harbinger of tighter restrictions to combat surging coronavirus hospitalizations. His office said that Macron will address the nation at 8 p.m. on Wednesday night, without saying what he will announce. Previous nationwide lockdowns in March and October of 2020 were announced by Macron in televised speeches. Ahead of his weekly coronavirus strategy meeting Wednesday with ministers and aides, Macron was under intensifying pressure to close schools and further restrict people’s movements to ease growing pressure on hospitals. French hospital ICUs had to make room for another 569 new patients on Tuesday, pushing the nationwide total beyond 5,000 for the first time in 11 months.