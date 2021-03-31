Man gets 30 years in Oregon in shooting of an ex-fire chief

ROSEBURG, Ore. (AP) — A man accused of crimes spanning four states that culminated with a shooting in Oregon has been sentenced to 30 years in prison and is to be extradited to Colorado to face a murder charge. Matthew Anthony Fanelli was sentenced Monday in Roseburg for shooting a former fire chief multiple times and pistol-whipping his girlfriend in 2019 while trying to steal their car. The 32-year-old Fanelli is also accused of the killing if an Uber driver in Colorado, robberies in Wyoming and Utah and a gunbattle in Oregon, where officials say he led police on a high-speed car chase.