Nestle closes sale of bottled water brands in North America

NEW YORK (AP) — Global food giant Nestle has completed the $4.3 billion sale of its bottled-water brands in North America. One Rock Capital Partners and Metropoulos & Co. are assuming ownership of brands including Poland Spring, Deer Park, Arrowhead, Ozarka, Zephyrhills and Pure Life. Dean Metropoulos, who led turnarounds at Hostess Brands and Pabst Brewing Co., will serve as chairman and interim CEO of the company. Nestle’s North American water business has 27 production facilities and more than 7,000 employees.