The power of touch: Boutique stretching thrives amid COVID

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Pandemic-weary Americans starved for human interaction and physical touch are taking advantage of a growing wellness option once reserved for Hollywood actors and elite athletes: boutique stretching. Assisted stretching is intended to improve range of motion, flexibility and circulation, among other benefits. But proponents around the country say the human touch has made it especially appealing during COVID-19. Companies like StretchLab, Stretch Society and Stretch*d are all adding sessions, trainings or new locations. Stretching studios typically have eight or 10 widely distanced tables in a shared space they say is conducive to good air circulation.