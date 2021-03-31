‘Philip Roth’: Blake Bailey’s story behind the story arrives

NEW YORK (AP) — The life of Philip Roth was a story. So was the writing of his biography. Blake Bailey’s “Philip Roth” comes out April 7. It’s a volume Roth had imagined in some form for more than 20 years. He and Bailey were collaborators, friends and sometimes combatants. As Bailey writes in the book’s acknowledgements, their time together could be complicated but rarely unhappy and never dull. One moment Roth might be cracking jokes or cheerfully looking through a photo album of old girlfriends _ there were many _ and the next he was seething over the alleged crimes of his former wife, Claire Bloom.