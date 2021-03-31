Private New Mexico camp preps to house migrant children

GLORIETA, N.M. (AP) — A private Christian camp in northern New Mexico is looking for volunteers and donations as it prepares for the potential arrival of immigrant children from the U.S.-Mexico border. A page on the Glorieta Camps website states the organization was asked by the White House and U.S. Health and Human Services Department to house and feed potentially 2,400 unaccompanied migrant children. Glorieta Camps executive assistant Josh Nelson said Tuesday he was unsure when a contract would be finalized. President Joe Biden is under pressure to address immigration as thousands of children and families have been arriving at the border and packing government holding facilities.