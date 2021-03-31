Puerto Rico vaccinates thousands in 15-hour mass event

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Thousands of people have been vaccinated as part of a mass inoculation event in Puerto Rico’s capital that was scheduled to last 15 hours.Wednesday’s event is the first of its kind since the U.S. territory began vaccinating people in mid-December. The crowd received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot during the event in which officials hoped to vaccinate 10,000 people.For now, Puerto Rico is vaccinating only those 35 to 49 years old with chronic health conditions and all those 50 years and older, along with all workers in the food and telecommunications industries, among others.