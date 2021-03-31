Rain gradually tapers tonight; light snow and bitter cold on the way

A cold front sliding out of the area tonight will allow for colder and drier air to gradually filter in behind it. Lows tonight will eventually fall into the 20s and 30s after midnight. While the flood risk is coming to an end, we will still be damp with occasional light showers & drizzle through this evening. Any light rain will switch over to scattered snow showers after 10 PM tonight, and we will them continue through sunrise early Thursday morning.

Thursday will be partly sunny and bitter cold, with isolated snow showers/flurries, mainly across the higher elevations. Highs will only top off in the upper 20s and low 30s for most! Winds will be gusty though, so feel like temps will likely be in the teens and 20s throughout the day. Thursday night will clear and cold with lows in the teens and 20s and wind chills dipping into the single digits.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Greenbrier, Summers, Mercer, Monroe, Giles, Wythe, Bland, and Tazewell counties.

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for northwest Pocahontas county.

A FREEZE WARNING is in effect for Wyoming, McDowell, and Buchanan counties.

We will struggle to make it into the low 40s despite the return of sunshine on Friday, but we FINALLY look to warm up through Easter Weekend.