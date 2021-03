(WVVA) - Both the Richlands-Graham and Virginia High-Tazewell football games slated for Friday have been cancelled, the schools announced on Wednesday.

The cancellation stems from mandatory COVID-19 related quarantines.

Due to COVID related quarantines, the football game between Richlands High School and Graham High School scheduled for Friday, April 2, 2021 is cancelled. The regional playoff schedule will be released at a later date. — Graham High School (@grahamgmen) March 31, 2021

No make up dates have been planned for either of these contests.

The VHSL will release the Region 2D playoff bracket at a later date.

